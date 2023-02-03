Scout release Zero: pod harness with climb assist

Extending the flying window: Scout's Zero is a pod harness with a removable Climb Assist power unit

After five years in development, Scout Aviation’s Zero is now on sale. It’s a pod harness with a removable Climb Assist 80cc power unit.

Its basis is a pod harness, complete with back protection, pockets, front-mounted reserve and cockpit, that can be used as any other free-flying pod harness. The difference is that this one can have a power unit, the Climb Assist, mounted behind.

Scout’s Miroslav Svec says. “As far as I know there is no such thing on the market and the Zero is very unique with patented Variable Geometry and a patented dynamic torque compensation system”.

The motor unit is an 80cc Vittorazi Atom 80 engine, with a 1.25m prop. The parts are all made from lightweight materials and the power unit adds a tad over 11 kg to the basic harness’s 3.7kg weight, taking it to 15kg. The engine is supported by a climbing-style harness to the pilot’s body, avoiding the need for metal bars.

A pull-starter is attached to the shoulder, so you re-start the motor in flight. The idea is to extend the flying possibilities, so you can take off from a flat field in any wind direction and use power to reach thermal sources, then switch off and free-fly to your heart’s content. The-five litre tank holds enough fuel for a couple of hours’ powered flight.

The Zero is available in four sizes. The RRP of €7,842 (plus shipping and taxes) includes the complete unit with engine, prop and stand.

Scoutaviation.com