Safety notice: Supair reserve bridles

Supair's Dyneema reserve bridles should look like this, with grey-stitched reinforced areas below the bridle attachment loops

Supair have issued a ‘Call for Inspection’ notice on their Dyneema reserve parachute bridles, which may have a manufacturing defect whereby the riser attachment points have not been correctly reinforced.

Supair stress that it is important that pilots inspect their bridles before flying with the reserve again. If the bridles are found to be defective, Supair will replace them free of charge. These are the affected batches:

Solo Dyneema bridles Ref : ELESOLODYNEEMA

Tandem Y Dyneema parachute bridles Ref : ELEBIY

Tandem H Dyneema parachute bridles Ref : ELEBIH

Correctly-made bridles have a reinforced section with grey stitching behind the attachment loops, as shown in the main image, above, and marked with green ticks in the picture below. The defective bridles do not have this reinforced area, as marked with a cross in the picture below.

Read Supair’s safety notice.