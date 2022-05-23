fbpx
Supair's Dyneema reserve bridles should look like this, with grey-stitched reinforced areas below the bridle attachment loops
Gear News

Safety notice: Supair reserve bridles

Monday 23 May, 2022

Supair have issued a ‘Call for Inspection’ notice on their Dyneema reserve parachute bridles, which may have a manufacturing defect whereby the riser attachment points have not been correctly reinforced. 

Supair stress that it is important that pilots inspect their bridles before flying with the reserve again. If the bridles are found to be defective, Supair will replace them free of charge. These are the affected batches:

Correctly-made bridles have a reinforced section with grey stitching behind the attachment loops, as shown in the main image, above, and marked with green ticks in the picture below.  The defective bridles do not have this reinforced area, as marked with a cross in the picture below.

Supair Dyneema reserve bridles with manufacturing defect

Supair Dyneema reserve bridles with manufacturing defect, circled in red

Read Supair’s safety notice.

