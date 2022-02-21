fbpx
Gear News

Safety notice: Neo String 3.0 harness recall

Monday 21 February, 2022

Neo have issued a Safety Recall notice for String 3.0 harnesses manufactured in 2021. Pilots should not fly the harness again, and should follow the instructions in Neo’s notice below.

“Following a flight incident, we have discovered a structural weakness in the String 3.0 harness. We ask pilots who own this model not to fly it anymore.

Serial numbers starting with I13 (followed by 3 digits) are affected. These harnesses were released in 2021.

All pilots with a 2021 String 3.0 are asked to return it to the NEO workshop (ZA des Vernays, 74210 Doussard) or to contact their dealer.

A reinforcement eliminating this risk will be made in a short time.

Yours sincerely
The NEO Team”

flyneo.com

