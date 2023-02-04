Rocky Komby & Yumbo Evo: Airfer’s new paratrikes

The Rocky Komby trike set up for tandem use

Airfer have released two new paratrikes. The Rocky Komby is for solo or tandem use; the Yumbo Evo is designed for heavy tandem loads.

The lightweight Rocky Komby can be used solo, or twinned with a powerful engine for light tandems. The upper bars are optional for solo use, but necessary for tandem. Its stainless steel frame can be completely dismantled for easy transport and storage.

The rear axles have strong aluminium 7075 torsion bars and 400/8″ pneumatic wheels with plastic rims. Aluminium rims are available as an option.

The Yumbo Evo is designed to take big loads, and to be flown with a powerful engine like the Rotax 582. It has twin suspended seats on a stainless steel frame that can be partially dismantled. Fuel can be carried in a 30l tank behind the pilot, or underneath the seats in a 40l tank.

The heavy-duty rear axles are made from strong 7075 aluminium, with 650/8″ pneumatic wheels and plastic rims. Extra wide wheels are an option, as are aluminium rims, a foot throttle and brake.

Airfer.com