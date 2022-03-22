Airfer Explorer 2 Evo
Tuesday 22 March, 2022
Airfer have updated their most popular paramotor frame, the Explorer 2. It is now available as the Explorer 2 Evo, with tensioned lines replacing the netting in the protection ring.
Airfer say the resulting look is modern with clean lines. It is pictured above with the Vittorazi Atom 80 engine and semi-fluorescent yellow lines, but is available with different engines in a range of colours.
airfer.com
