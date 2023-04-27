fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Roadmax is a trike-specific wing, based on the Roadster
Gear News

Roadmax: Ozone’s new trike wing

Thursday 27 April, 2023

Ozone’s new Roadmax is a trike wing for solo or light tandem use, that is suitable for intermediate and expert pilots.

It is based on the Roadster, and has been developed to have “low take-off and landing speeds, excellent handling with high levels of roll stability and a high cruise speed”, with “the latest technologies and innovations to make trike flying easier”.

The Roadmax is available in one size only, 32 m², for all-up loads from 120 to 250kg. It is load tested to 250kg at 8G, and has a reinforced internal structure and strengthened line set for a larger structural safety margin at high loads.

Ozone Roadmax specs

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK