Roadmax: Ozone’s new trike wing

The Roadmax is a trike-specific wing, based on the Roadster

Ozone’s new Roadmax is a trike wing for solo or light tandem use, that is suitable for intermediate and expert pilots.

It is based on the Roadster, and has been developed to have “low take-off and landing speeds, excellent handling with high levels of roll stability and a high cruise speed”, with “the latest technologies and innovations to make trike flying easier”.

The Roadmax is available in one size only, 32 m², for all-up loads from 120 to 250kg. It is load tested to 250kg at 8G, and has a reinforced internal structure and strengthened line set for a larger structural safety margin at high loads.

flyozone.com