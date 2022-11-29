fbpx
Racer's Connectic 5 heated gloves were designed for skiing
Gear News

Racer Connectic 5 heated gloves

Tuesday 29 November, 2022

Racer have updated their super-warm Connectic heated gloves. Designed for slkiers, they are well insulated, waterproof and touch-screen friendly

The outers are softshell and leather, and they have non-slip goat-leather palms. The insulation is a high-performance Fiberfill® which Racer say provides a very high level of warmth, and they have a waterproof Polymax® membrane.

The Connectic 5 benefits from the company’s fourth generation R-Warm® heating system, and Bluetooth technology means both gloves are controlled with just one set of controls. There are three heating levels, and the batteries will last for two hours in maximum heat mode, six hours in minimum mode.

A battery/cigarette lighter kit is available as an option.

We reviewed version 4 in 2021, and will be reviewing this version over the winter 2022/2023.

RRP is €249.95

Racer1927.com

