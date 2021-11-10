fbpx
Gear News

Phi Sola: low-EN-A mountain wing

Wednesday 10 November, 2021

Phi have expanded their paragliding range with the addition of the “super light and super easy” low-A Sola. 

Phi say it’s characterised by “maximum safety, damping and simplicity paired with minimum weight”, and is aimed at the hike-and-fly market. They spent a lot of time working on its launch behaviour, which they say is “super easy”.

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 in orange and blue, or blue and orange. The cloth is in stock, and Phi are taking orders for immediate production.

Five sizes from XS (21.55m² flat area) to XL (30.78m² flat area) are all certified EN A for standard weight ranges, and the two smallest sizes are additionally certified EN B for extended weight ranges.

The Sola weighs between 2.8kg and 3.75kg with standard risers, or can be ordered with superlight softlink risers.

Phi Sola specs

phi-air.com

