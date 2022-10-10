fbpx
Phi say the maestro 2 Light has the same safety, performance and flying behaviour as the Maestro 2, and is slightly more dynamic.
Gear News

Phi Maestro 2 Light – EN B

Monday 10 October, 2022

The lightweight version of Phi’s high-B Maestro has been released in seven sizes, with weights starting at 3kg for the smallest size with superlight risers.

Like the classic Maestro 2 it has 76 cells with additional leading-edge mini ribs, and optimised 3D shaping. Phi say its clean, wrinkle-free surface in the critical high airspeed / lift section of the wing is unmatched.

“The result is not only better performance at all speeds. The airstream is more stably attached; the maximum lift is higher; the flyable angle of attack bigger; the low speed flying excellent; the handling more forgiving (longer brake travels), and as a result of that the thermalling ability is on a new level.”

Phi add that both versions are “Optimised to new levels of the famous safety / performance ratio” and have the same performance and flying behaviour, but the Maestro 2 Light is slightly more dynamic.”

It is made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27, and comes as standard with semi-light webbing risers with C-handles. These add 235g to the weights in the specs table.

Phi Maestro 2 Light specs

Phi-air.com

