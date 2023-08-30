Ozone Zeolite 2 GT: hike-and-fly racing machine

Zeolite 2 GT: Ozone's new EN-D lightweight race machine

Ozone have released the Zeolite 2 GT, their new EN-D “hike-and-fly racing machine”. It’s a more durable version of the Red Bull X-Alps 2023 wing, and is for vol-biv, hike-and-fly and “serious XC”.

Ozone say the Zeolite 2 GT combines technologies from the Zeolite 2 XD (the X-Alps version) and their two-liner EN-C, the Photon. Ozone say the new version has better performance in accelerated flight than the original Zeolite GT, plus improved agility and handling.

It has a new profile, more cells (71 compared to 64 on the original) and new cell openings, and the aspect ratio is a touch higher at 6.8 compared to 6.7. Ozone say the positioning of the cell openings has really improved the speed and handling.

Better chord-wise support at the back of the wing has improved passive safety and collapse behaviour too. The Zeolite 2 GT has no winglets. This fact, and its high arc, mean, “the best possible thermalling experience while maintaining good collapse recovery behaviour.

How does it compare to the Photon? Ozone say the pilot workload in turbulent air is higher with the Z2GT, and it requires more precise inputs in strong conditions. The Zeolite 2 GT is 1kg lighter but with similar durability to the Photon.

