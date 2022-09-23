fbpx
The SwiftSix sports Ozone's new colour scheme, like on the Zeno 2. Photo: Ozone
Gear News

Ozone SwiftSix, lightweight high-B

Friday 23 September, 2022

Ozone have released the SwiftSix, the lightweight version of the high EN-B Rush 6. It was developed from the Delta, and Ozone claim “absolutely top of class performance”. 

Ozone say the SwiftSix has a high top speed, is very efficient and incredibly stable in turbulence and active air. It has a hybrid 3/2 line layout, and the ACR (Active Control Riser) system from the Delta.

They say, “Hundreds of hours test flying in the turbulent conditions of the Southern-Alps have satisfied our own most stringent passive safety requirements.”

Ozone SwiftSix specs

It’s made from Dominico N20D and Porcher 7000 E71 cloths, with unsheathed mid and upper, and sheathed lower lines. The middle size, MS, weighs 4.11kg, which is 850g lighter than the Rush 6 in the same size.

It also sports the new colour scheme as seen on the Zeno 2, in some cool new colour combinations. As always you can design your own if none of these appeal.

Ozone SwiftSix colours

flyozone.com

