Ozone Mojomax beginner trike wing

The Mojomax is a 36m² trike wing from Ozone. It is based on the Mojo Power2, and aimed at beginner / intermediate trike pilots.

Its structure is reinforced and the lines beefed up so it is very strong: it has been load-tested to 250kg at 8G max load. Characteristics include low take-off and landing speeds and very high levels of roll stability thanks in part, Ozone say, to the winglets on the wing tips.

Ozone say the Mojomax is very easy to launch, rising easily and easily keeping its heading on the runway. A smooth and efficient climb and precise yet forgiving brakes mean it’s easy to pilot.

The risers are shorter than Ozone’s standard power risers so they are easier to use. They have A-assist tabs to help with inflation and a long trimmer range.

The Mojomax is available in Ozone’s new colour scheme, in red or blue.

