Ozone Freeride 2 slalom racing wing

Ozone's Freeride 2 was designed specifically for slalom racing

Designed specifically for slalom racing, Ozone say the Freeride 2 is the most agile and dynamic paramotor wing in their range. It fits below the Viper and above the Speedster, and is also available in a Comp version for pro slalom racers.

It has Ozone’s OZRP profile, which blends a sharknose with their highest level of reflex. A four-line layout and new internal structure control the angle of attack and increase the chordwise cohesion of the sail.

Ozone’s PK system is built in to the new-style risers, and it is possible to install either 2D or “Mateos” style Slalom Steering Systems.

It is made from Dominico 30D on top, and N20D on the bottom surface, and is available in six sizes from 14m² to 21m².

flyozone.com