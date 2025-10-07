Niviuk unveil EN-A mountain wing Kode 2 P

Niviuk have brought out a new edition of the Kode P mountain wing. The Kode 2 P is designed as an ultralight and accessible mountain wing for hike and fly.

“It’s the perfect wing to instil confidence on all your adventures,” say Niviuk. One of its great traits is its versatility. “It enables all kinds of adventures, always offering comfortable, accessible and controlled handling,” they say.

With eight sizes, there is also wide scope to find the perfect match for your style – choosing a smaller size will mean a more dynamic and reactive wing. Niviuk state that the sizes are intended for experienced pilots only (check the sizing chart on their website). They add the Kode 2 P is, “a very stable wing in any size, especially well controlled in roll, thanks to the optimised arc.”

Compared to the previous version, Niviuk say it’s lighter (2.1kg for size 20), more comfortable and has better landing characteristics thanks to more precise braking. Niviuk state: “The brake has been optimised to provide clearer, more progressive feedback, especially at lower speeds. It is easier to feel when the wing is approaching the stall point, allowing the pilot to anticipate and maintain control without causing an unintentional stall.”

The Kode 2 P also features a completely redesigned construction, with more diagonals and a new load distribution. “The structure has been optimised to achieve maximum strength with minimal material, while maintaining durability,” say Niviuk.

The undersurface is made with the new ultralight and durable N10 22g fabric, reducing the total weight of the wing and making it more compact.

Kode 2 P is available in sizes 12 to 26 with a weight range of 50kg to 119kg for the sizes 16 to 26.

