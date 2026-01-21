Niviuk release Koyot 6 (EN A)

Niviuk has a new school wing. The Koyot 6 and its lightweight version, the Koyot 6 P bring new developments to their popular EN-A.

The company say it offers “easier take-off, greater stability and better tolerance for the small inaccuracies typical of pilots in the learning phase”.

It is aimed squarely at new pilots looking for a loyal and forgiving companion as they make their first flights. “If flying is in your nature and you want to keep progressing as a pilot, this is the wing for you,” say Niviuk.

The Niviuk Koyot 6 school wing

New features include a redesigned canopy arc that improves load distribution across the entire wingspan. New lateral stabilisers have also been added, which offer a more stable flight, improve spiral exit and reduce residual roll, say Niviuk.

And thanks to intuitive and forgiving handling the wing “naturally settles itself into the correct position” during take-off.

The Koyot 6 P is a lighter version of the same wing – 3.63kg in the size 24 compared to the Koyot 6’s 4.78kg. “It’s perfect for those who want to discover hike and fly with a comfortable, practical and accessible wing from day one,” say Niviuk. They both have an aspect ratio of 4.7.

The lighter Niviuk Koyot 6 P is ready for hike-and-fly

The Koyot 6 is available in four colours and six sizes (50kg to 130kg). The Koyot 6 P is available in five sizes. It has been constructed using lighter fabrics (Dokdo 32g and 25g) to reduce the overall weight of the wing. “The material selection has been carefully considered to achieve a good balance between weight and durability, without being overly radical,” say Niviuk.

