Niviuk have announced their 2023 Red Bull X-Alps lightweight EN-D wing, the Klimber 3 P. It is based on the Peak 6 and Niviuk say it’s super compact and ultra light, with the smallest size weighing 2.85kg.

The team say it has 25% longer brake travel than the previous version, and is designed to be launched and landed easily in difficult places. Pitch and roll are reduced, and Niviuk say the wing remains solid and efficient even in turbulent air.

Niviuk’s 2023 Red Bull X-Alps pilots will use the Arrow P Race harness and Expe Race rucksack with the Klimber 3 P, for a kit weighing around 4.5kg.

It is available in white or Astral, pictured.

