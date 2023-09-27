Niviuk Ikuma 3: EN B+ cross-country wing

The Ikuma 3, Niviuk's new "high-B", is designed for flying cross-country in comfort

Niviuk’s new high-B the Ikuma 3 is a hybrid 2/3-liner designed for “unparalleled comfort and manoeuvrability” for cross-country flights.

Niviuk say the new line layout has resulted in an 8% drag reduction, and the aerofoil is optimised for performance and damping.

It is available in four standard (plus custom) colours in five sizes, from 22m² to 30m².

A lightweight (Plume) version, the Ikuma 3 P, is set to follow soon.

Niviuk.com