fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Ikuma 3, Niviuk's new "high-B", is designed for flying cross-country in comfort
Gear News

Niviuk Ikuma 3: EN B+ cross-country wing

Wednesday 27 September, 2023

Niviuk’s new high-B the Ikuma 3 is a hybrid 2/3-liner designed for “unparalleled comfort and manoeuvrability” for cross-country flights.

Niviuk say the new line layout has resulted in an 8% drag reduction, and the aerofoil is optimised for performance and damping.

It is available in four standard (plus custom) colours in five sizes, from 22m² to 30m².

Niviuk Ikuma 3 specs

A lightweight (Plume) version, the Ikuma 3 P, is set to follow soon.

Niviuk.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK