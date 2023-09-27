The Ikuma 3, Niviuk's new "high-B", is designed for flying cross-country in comfort
Niviuk Ikuma 3: EN B+ cross-country wing
Wednesday 27 September, 2023
Niviuk’s new high-B the Ikuma 3 is a hybrid 2/3-liner designed for “unparalleled comfort and manoeuvrability” for cross-country flights.
Niviuk say the new line layout has resulted in an 8% drag reduction, and the aerofoil is optimised for performance and damping.
It is available in four standard (plus custom) colours in five sizes, from 22m² to 30m².
A lightweight (Plume) version, the Ikuma 3 P, is set to follow soon.
Niviuk.com
You might also like
-
Skywalk have released the Tequila 6, their new EN-B sports intermediate paraglider which is aimed at post-training pilots and first XCs
Read more
-
The Freedom 2 is Flow Paragliders’ latest hybrid EN-B 3/2-liner cross-country wing. Ed Ewing jumps onboard
Read more
-
Icaro have released the Pandion2, a complete redesign of their low-B Pandion. It is suitable for ambitious beginners
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital Magazine
From
£3.33
per month
- Eight issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print Magazine
From
£5.00
per month
-
Eight issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and Digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK