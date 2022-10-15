fbpx
Niviuk say the Hawk is an ideal first pod for cross-country pilots
Gear News

Niviuk Hawk and Arrow harnesses

Saturday 15 October, 2022

Niviuk recently unveiled two new pod harnesses: the Hawk and Arrow. They are similar harnesses, both light and stable, but the Arrow has a fairing, the Hawk does not.

Niviuk say the Hawk is an ideal first pod for new cross-country pilots. It’s designed for all-day comfort with a 3D-modelled seat and back that adjusts to the pilot’s shape for perfect support and comfort. Details include a large cockpit which opens from the top for easy stowage and retrieval of items.

The Arrow, below, is the same but with a fairing to improve aerodynamics and directional stability. It’s aimed at more experienced XC pilots and for first competitions.

Niviuk Arrow

The pods are interchangeable, so you can choose the best size for you, independently of the harness size, and can replace it if it becomes worn.

The materials the harnesses are made from are durable and resistant, yet light. The Hawk weighs 3.8kg in M size; the Arrow is 3.95kg. Both are available in four sizes, S, M, L and XL.

Niviuk.com

