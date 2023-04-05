Neo's Stay Up 2.0 is made from the same "durability-proven" white ripstop Dyneema material as the original

Neo’s Stay Up 2.0 ultralight pod harness is made from the same “durability-proven” white ripstop Dyneema material as the original.

Developed with input from pro pilots Max Pinot and Tim Alongi, Neo say they have improved the comfort, precision and stability. A more roomy pod and larger foot plate make it easier to use the three-step speedbar that is supplied with it.

Protection is in the form of removable Neo-Koroyd 2.3 underseat and Koroyd Propack back protectors. The Stay Up 2.0 is available in four sizes and weighs 1.45kg without protection, 1.95kg with, in M.

fly.neoatelier.fr