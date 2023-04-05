Neo's Stay Up 2.0 is made from the same "durability-proven" white ripstop Dyneema material as the original
Neo Stay Up 2.0 pod harness
Wednesday 5 April, 2023
Neo’s Stay Up 2.0 ultralight pod harness is made from the same “durability-proven” white ripstop Dyneema material as the original.
Developed with input from pro pilots Max Pinot and Tim Alongi, Neo say they have improved the comfort, precision and stability. A more roomy pod and larger foot plate make it easier to use the three-step speedbar that is supplied with it.
Protection is in the form of removable Neo-Koroyd 2.3 underseat and Koroyd Propack back protectors. The Stay Up 2.0 is available in four sizes and weighs 1.45kg without protection, 1.95kg with, in M.
fly.neoatelier.fr
You might also like
-
Home Sweet Home is the film of Anthony Komarnicki’s backyard bike-and-fly adventure in the French Alps in October 2019
Read more
-
U-Turn have recently released three lightweight gliders: the Eternity 4, Annapurna 2 and Lightning 2 (EN A, EN A/B and EN B)
Read more
-
Icaro have updated their all-round paragliding harness in time for the 2023 European season. The Aix³ is for beginners and leisure pilots
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£3.33
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£5.00
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Access to subscriber masterclasses
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£5.83
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Access to subscriber only masterclasses
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK