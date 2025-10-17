Supair Savage 2
Savage 2: Supair’s 2.5-liner EN-C

Supair have announced a new Savage for 2026, a lightweight wing for XC and vol-biv

17 October, 2025, by Cross Country

Weighing 3kg in the smallest size, Supair’s website says materials used in the Savage 2 are ‘inspired by’ the EN-D Wild 2 (which is made from Dominico N20 and 10D).

The B-line pulley system limits profile distortion for rear-riser steering, ensuring maximum coherence across the wing. The lines are unsheathed and coloured.

Supair say they chose a 2.5-line design as it’s a good compromise between the performance and handling of a two-liner, and the comfort, forgiveness and passive safety of a three-liner. As a result they say the Savage 2 is light with good performance and accessibility.

Supair describe the Savage 2’s handling as agile, precise and responsive. There will be five sizes, and Supair will start taking orders at the end of 2025.

Supair Savage 2 specs

supair.com

