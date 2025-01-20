Chrigel Maurer
Flying CulturePilots and profiles

Where eagles dare

From adopting the right mindset to training your body to perfecting the stall, Till Gottbrath talks to paragliding maestro Chrigel Maurer about the regime of “progressive and systematic” training that helped Chrigel get (really) good

20 January, 2025, by Till Gottbrath

In the Red Bull X-Alps pilots fly in conditions that appear to belong in the “unflyable” category for normal pilots. When the race is on comments on social media range from “awesome” to “they’re completely crazy” or “totally irresponsible.” Some pilots can’t get enough, while others ignore the race altogether. 

Since the last X-Alps in 2023 I have been asking myself where the limit is: the limit for me, and the limit for Chrigel and Co. On the one hand there is me, who has been flying for ages (1986), is risk averse and has the ambition of a mid-pack XC pilot (and...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Don’t miss out – subscribe today for your chance to win a brand new glider of your choice for 2025! The Subscriber’s Prize Draw ends on 31 January. Act now!

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Serge Durrant

On launch with: Serge Durrant

Serge Durrant won the Sports-class Racing Series 2024 season and also competed in the X-Pyr 2024
Read More
Advance Theta ULS

How to learn the art of vol-bivouac

"The ability to travel over terrain, camp and continue the next day must be as old as humankind itself". Jake Holland talks vol-bivouac
Read More
Rhamphorhynchus fossil

when flying reptiles ruled

Natalia Jagielska and her research team at the University of Edinburgh have helped solve the mystery of how pterosaurs first took flight
Read More