Paragliding in Koh Larn, Thailand
Flying in Paradise

Ole Dalen meets Geoff Davison at his home site on the island of Koh Larn

20 January, 2025, by Ole Dalen

Geoff Davison, aka paragliding’s “Mr Asia” on social media, lives and works in Thailand. Originally from Newcastle in England, I met him on his flying oasis, the island of Koh Larn just outside the Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand.

Where did your nickname come from?

I can’t remember where it originated, but it’s nice. It might be from Facebook. I spent so many hours on Facebook promoting Thailand as a paragliding destination. The promotion I do is not only about Koh Larn and business, but to let the paragliding community see what’s happening in this part of the world. 

How did you start?

I started flying in 1999, and when I first started professionally with the school and tandems I talked to Rob...

