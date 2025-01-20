Flying in Paradise

Geoff Davison, aka paragliding’s “Mr Asia” on social media, lives and works in Thailand. Originally from Newcastle in England, I met him on his flying oasis, the island of Koh Larn just outside the Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand.

Where did your nickname come from?

I can’t remember where it originated, but it’s nice. It might be from Facebook. I spent so many hours on Facebook promoting Thailand as a paragliding destination. The promotion I do is not only about Koh Larn and business, but to let the paragliding community see what’s happening in this part of the world.

How did you start?

I started flying in 1999, and when I first started professionally with the school and tandems I talked to Rob...