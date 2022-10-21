fbpx
Illusion 2: More performance with the same easy handling
Gear News

Mac Para Illusion 2: EN-B

Friday 21 October, 2022

Mac Para’s Illusion 2 is the successor to the mid-B Illusion. It offers more performance with the same easy handling, and is aimed at progression pilots for thermalling and first XCs.

Mac Para say their goal was to improve performance while maintaining its simple flight characteristics and user-friendliness. Safety and handling come first, but they say experienced pilots will be pleasantly surprised by its glide.

With predictable, precise and smooth handling, it’s easy and fun to fly. They say its reactions to SIV manoeuvres is excellent, and it’s a good choice to learn SATs, helico’s and stalls on.

The Illusion 2 is made from combination of Porcher Skytex fabrics: 27g/m² on the bottom surface, with 32g/m² on top and some 38g/m² in the heavily-stressed areas of the leading edge. Sheathed lines align their quest for easy handling. The wing weighs between 3.95kg and 5.4kg across the six sizes, and is offered in three standard colour choices.

Mac Para Illusion 2 specs

macpara.com

