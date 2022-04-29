fbpx
Gear News

Mac Para Pasha 7 tandem

Friday 29 April, 2022

The seventh generation of Mac Para’s Pasha tandem has been released, and it’s all about the fun factor, “so tandem pilots look forward to the day’s work”. 

Mac Para say it’s easy to launch, easy to land and has improved glide performance and speed with great handling. Lighter brake pressure makes it untiring to fly. Good roll stability keeps it on track on glides, but its direct response to brake inputs mean you can crank it into spirals and other dynamic manoeuvres easily.

The Pasha 7 is available in two sizes: 39m² and 42m² for 120-190kg and 135-220kg all-up weight ranges. It is made from 32g/m² Porcher Skytex, with the heavier 38g/m² on the top leading edge. Nitinol rods support the leading edge and are easy to pack.

Mac Para Pasha 7 specsmacpara.com

 

