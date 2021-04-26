fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Mac Para Charger 2: reflex PPG wing

Monday 26 April, 2021

The Charger 2 is Mac Para’s new pilot-friendly reflex paramotoring wing. Mac Para say it’s easy to launch, land and fly, and suitable for a wide range of pilots from first-day students to experienced pilots.

A semi-light design with 50 cells, Mac Para say it has a wider speed range, sportier handling and better gliding performance than its predecessor. The standard risers have both trimmers and a speed system, and it has tip-steering handles for high-speed cruising.

The Charger 2 will be DGAC certified in seven sizes.

Mac Para Charger 2 specs

macpara.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK