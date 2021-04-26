Mac Para Charger 2: reflex PPG wing

The Charger 2 is Mac Para’s new pilot-friendly reflex paramotoring wing. Mac Para say it’s easy to launch, land and fly, and suitable for a wide range of pilots from first-day students to experienced pilots.

A semi-light design with 50 cells, Mac Para say it has a wider speed range, sportier handling and better gliding performance than its predecessor. The standard risers have both trimmers and a speed system, and it has tip-steering handles for high-speed cruising.

The Charger 2 will be DGAC certified in seven sizes.

macpara.com