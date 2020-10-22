Little Cloud release Gracchio 2

Little Cloud have just released the Gracchio Mk 2. It’s aimed at mid-B pilots and Little Cloud say it’s a bit less demanding than the original, but with the same performance.

Designer Tom Bourdeau said he has moved it a bit closer to the GT2 and further from the Urubu in Little Cloud’s glider range. “The Goal remains the same, but I made it a little more accessible and a little less demanding than the Gracchio”.

It has 49 cells, which is fewer than the original, and an aspect ratio of 5.3 (the Gracchio was 5.6). LC say it’s smoother and more balanced, and has their signature pitch stability and sharp handling. The brake travel is “very long”.

The Gracchio 2 is made from Dominico Dokdo 20D and is a bit lighter than the Gracchio (4.1kg for the 23) despite fully-sheathed lines. It will be available in five sizes from 19 to 27m².

Tom says it’s perfect for everything: soaring, travelling, XC, and is a perfect step up after the GT2.

Littlecloud.fr