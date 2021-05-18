fbpx
Gear News

Level Wings release Force 41 tandem

Tuesday 18 May, 2021

French brand Level Wings have released a 41m² tandem paraglider called the Force 41. 

The brand are based in the French Alps, and are best known for making speed wings and mini wings. The Force 41 is a full-size tandem for the professional and recreational markets.

It’s EN and LTF B certified, and Level Wings say it’s safe, reliable and easy to fly with cross-country capability and light, progressive brake pressure.

It has an unmistakable big bird logo across the entire top surface, and is available in two bright colours: Candy and Apple.

Level Wings Force 41 tandem

 

levelwings.com

 

