Level Wings release Force 41 tandem

French brand Level Wings have released a 41m² tandem paraglider called the Force 41.

The brand are based in the French Alps, and are best known for making speed wings and mini wings. The Force 41 is a full-size tandem for the professional and recreational markets.

It’s EN and LTF B certified, and Level Wings say it’s safe, reliable and easy to fly with cross-country capability and light, progressive brake pressure.

It has an unmistakable big bird logo across the entire top surface, and is available in two bright colours: Candy and Apple.

levelwings.com