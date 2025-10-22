Kortel release Kooka harness

The Kooka is a lightweight harness designed for cross-country flyers and adventure-seeking pilots. Featuring leg straps with adjustable stability in flight, it adapts to your flying style and offers comfort and precision in all situations, say Kortel. Its large storage capacity also makes it ideal for vol-biv and expeditions.

The harness, which was unveiled at Coupe Icare, is designed as a more durable and stronger version of the Kolibri where “precision in the weight shifting is key,” according to CEO Max Jeanpierre. Weight has still been kept to a minimum – it weighs 2.5kg to 3kg. Uniquely, it has a way to adjust the stability in flight, giving pilots the option of switching between the feel of a hammock and split leg. “It’s the first harness to have this feature,” claims Max.

Another unique safety feature is how the reserve pin remains attached to the harness, preventing it from getting tangled in the reserve lines during deployment. It also has a very short connection to the reserve to prevent reserve-throwing failures. Other features include inflatable protection, self-inflating nose cone, two-step speed bar, tilt and lumbar adjustment.

The Kooka is available in four sizes for pilot weights from 50kg to 110kg and heights from 150cm to 200cm.

