Kangook Amaruk

The Amaruk weighs just 20.9kg with Vittorazi's Atom 80 engine

The Amaruk is Kangook’s latest paramotor. They say it is light and rugged with excellent pilot protection features, and is suitable for all pilot levels.

They say the frame and cage have been completely redesigned for the easiest foot-launch experience and maximum torque-effect reduction. It is offered with all of the most popular engines.

Constructed from 6061 T6 aviation-grade aluminium, it weighs just 20.9kg with the Vittorazi Atom 80 or 24.9kg with the Moster Plus.

The 140cm diameter cage is in three parts and Kangook say they have assembled it in 140 seconds! It takes 120cm to 135cm propellers. The arms are CNC or tubular swan-neck, and pilots can choose a 10l or 16.5l fuel tank. It comes with Apco’s STL harness.

100% made in Canada.

