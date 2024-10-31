Parajet launch Maverick II and Neon

Parajet, the British paramotor manufacturer, has launched two new iterations of the Maverick – Maverick II and Maverick Neon.

The Maverick II combines cutting-edge technology they say, with innovative design to enhance the paramotoring experience. “Stacked with new features, we’ve taken all our learnings and customer feedback to create the best paramotor we have ever produced.”

New features include a redesigned throttle that can be adapted for the left or right hand, with cruise control and a Bowden cable (a type of flexible cable often used in aviation) to minimise accidental RPM changes. It features a protruding kill button for easy access when wearing gloves. A secondary kill switch is accessible in flight or on the ground offers further peace of mind.

Parajet have also updated the arms on the machine. “The Maverick arms represent a significant advancement in safety and quality,” say Parajet. “Thanks to the forged manufacturing process, these new arms use less material while achieving greater strength, lightness, and durability.”

This means that pilots and instructors can easily change the weight hang point without tools, allowing quick, safe and efficient adjustments in the field or at base.

The 16.5 litre fuel tank is removable for either storage or ease of refuelling. Maverick II comes with four two-stroke engine options from Vitorrazi, from 78cc to 185cc, a power range of 16hp to 26hp, weighing from 10.4kg to 16.9kg.

Maverick II Launch Edition is a limited run of exclusive launch edition models, featuring the Vittorazi EFI engine and one-of-a-kind design elements.

Maverick Neon is a colour option offering a unique glow – three neon colours combined with a powder coated frame. Each machine will be provided with the new Parajet throttle, new CNC’d prop hub and completed with a unique Maverick NEON jersey.

Maverick II is available in three distinctive colours (Viper Green, Steel Blue and Pure Silver). The Launch Edition (LE) is available in Onyx Black.

