ITV Awak 3 / Awak 3 motor

“The motocross of the air”, ITV’s Awak 3 is a freestyle wing for free- and powered flight. It is a small and dynamic wing, and suitable for experienced pilots only,

It’s the wing Dimitris Kolliakos did the world’s first Rocket Loop on (full loop with a paramotor the he performed at the Coupe Icare 2022. Read the story in issue 235, November 2022).

It comes in three sizes, 15, 17 and 20, all of which have DGAC certification. The 17 and 20m² also have EN C certification, 15 is load-test only. ITV say the Awak 3 is easy to launch and has precise and playful handling, with wider speed and weight ranges than the Awak 2.

The Awak 3 is available in blue or black.

itv-wings.com