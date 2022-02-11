Icaro Pica²: EN-A paraglider

Icaro have released their new EN-A school paraglider, the Pica². It’s designed to make training simple and safe, and to assure a pilot’s continued progression after training school.

The Pica² has a simple line layout and colour-coding which makes the lines very easy to sort. The sail is made from a lighter mix of materials (Skytex 38 and STA15) than its predecessor, and Icaro say it rises very easily without overshooting so launching is simple. In the air they describe it as compact with easy handling and excellent passive safety. The speed range is wide for a glider of its class, and big ears are large and effective.

The Pica² is available in four sizes, all certified EN A. It is also DGAC approved in all sizes for paramotoring. Paramotor risers can be specified at the time of ordering, or retrofitted.

icaro-paragliders.com