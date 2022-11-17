High Adventure Izi / Pizi Touch gloves

High Adventure's Pizi Touch gloves

High Adventure have reloaded and updated their touchscreen-friendly paragliding gloves. The new Izi Touch and Pizi Touch replace the Itsy Touch and Itsy Bitsy Touch.

The Izi Touch is a lightweight summer glove, where the Pizi Touch (pictured above) is a merino-lined 3-season glove, comfortable in temperatures down to around 0 degrees.

Both models are made from hydrophobic goat leather and are windproof and water-resistant with “second-skin” fit and great dexterity. They have new cuffs and wrist lanyards, and are machine washable at 40C.

The new 3cm cuffs are made from neoprene/Lycra in the Izi, GoreTex Windstopper/Lycra in the Pizi. They make the gloves easy to get on and off, and they slide inside your jacket sleeves to stop cold air getting to your wrists.

The technology in the touch pads on the thumb and forefinger has also been improved, High Adventure say. The gloves are made in collaboration with Austrian company Eska, and are available in a wide range of sizes. (Find your size on their Size Chart here).

highadventure.ch