Gin Fuse mini: for pro tandem pilots

Gin’s recently launched Fuse mini is a wing for professional tandem pilots that makes it easier to fly when lightly loaded. When flown at higher wing loadings it also offers greater margins in valley winds or stronger breezes.

“The main idea was to take all the good points of the Fuse and make some specific changes to reflect the fact that the wing will be generally flown at higher wing loadings,” said designer Gin Seok Song, explaining the philosophy behind the Fuse mini.

“The use of the Wave Leading Edge (WLE) gives the wing a more compact feel and an even more forgiving take-off. The wing is easier to handle on the ground in a stronger wind and rises as a block with zero shooting tendency. The wave leading edge also helps to give a relatively low stall speed when landing at higher wing loadings.

“We also slightly reduced the aspect ratio [to 4.9] and further increased the pitch stability, making the wing easier to handle in rougher air besides being more comfortable for passengers.”

The Fuse mini has a higher trim and top speed than its predecessor. Gin also say the big ears system is much easier and faster to both pull and release while the pilot can still use the brakes to steer the glider, which is useful to control the glide ratio on top landings. They also added a bridle cover to the standard spreader bars for a neater finish.

The Fuse mini comes in two sizes, 32 and 35, enabling pilots to select their size not just according to their weight, but also the conditions.

