Gin Bolero 7: EN A

Gin have updated their EN-A beginner paraglider. They say the Bolero 7 is a “step change” up from its predecessor – more forgiving and more fun to fly.

It’s designed for “first flights to first thermals and well beyond” and among its characteristics Gin list:

Smooth inflation with no overshooting

Early take-off at low speed

Long and progressive brake travel

Easy-to-sort line layout

New planform and arc (good agility, more roll stability)

3rd generation Equalized Pressure Technology (EPT) inlet system (stabilises internal wing pressure, for increased pitch stability and aerodynamic efficiency)

‘Thermal sniffing’ character

Though designer Gin Seok Song said their primary aim had been great handling, they also managed to improve stability. In fact they say it’s “probably our most stable wing ever in terms of pitch and roll”.

gingliders.com