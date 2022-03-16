fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Gin Bolero 7: EN A

Wednesday 16 March, 2022

Gin have updated their EN-A beginner paraglider. They say the Bolero 7 is a “step change” up from its predecessor – more forgiving and more fun to fly. 

It’s designed for “first flights to first thermals and well beyond” and among its characteristics Gin list:

Though designer Gin Seok Song said their primary aim had been great handling, they also managed to improve stability. In fact they say it’s “probably our most stable wing ever in terms of pitch and roll”.

Gin Bolero 7 specs

gingliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK