Free-flying calendars for 2023

If you prefer to plan your life offline, or just love flying and want to surround yourself with beautiful free-flying images year-round, then a flying-themed wall calendar could be just what you need.

All these calendars are A3 size, printed on high-quality glossy paper.

FOR PARAGLIDER PILOTS

These two different calendars are illustrated with fantastic artwork from the imagination of Steve Ham, and guaranteed to make you smile. The Foot-Launched Flying Cartoon Calendar is available in multiple languages. The 2023-2024 calendar runs from March 2023 to February 2024.

stevehamart.com

FOR HANG GLIDER PILOTS

Sander van Schaik makes a hang gliding calendar every year, to promote the sport he loves. It’s not just for hang glider pilots – he hopes it will appeal to everyone and maybe inspire the next generation.

hanggliderproducts.com

FOR MOTOR-HEADS

The twelve beautiful photos in Paramotor Germany’s calendar were taken by Bene Bös on his paramotoring adventures in Chile, Madeira, Italy, France, the UK and Germany.

paramotorgermany.com