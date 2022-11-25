fbpx
Gear News

Free-flying calendars for 2023

Friday 25 November, 2022

If you prefer to plan your life offline, or just love flying and want to surround yourself with beautiful free-flying images year-round, then a flying-themed wall calendar could be just what you need.

All these calendars are A3 size, printed on high-quality glossy paper.

FOR PARAGLIDER PILOTS

Steve Ham 2023 calendar

These two different calendars are illustrated with fantastic artwork from the imagination of Steve Ham, and guaranteed to make you smile. The Foot-Launched Flying Cartoon Calendar is available in multiple languages. The 2023-2024 calendar runs from March 2023 to February 2024.

stevehamart.com

FOR HANG GLIDER PILOTS

SVS 2023 calendar

Sander van Schaik makes a hang gliding calendar every year, to promote the sport he loves. It’s not just for hang glider pilots – he hopes it will appeal to everyone and maybe inspire the next generation.

hanggliderproducts.com

FOR MOTOR-HEADS

Paramotor Germany 2023 calendar

The twelve beautiful photos in Paramotor Germany’s calendar were taken by Bene Bös on his paramotoring adventures in Chile, Madeira, Italy, France, the UK and Germany.

paramotorgermany.com

 

