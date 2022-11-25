Free-flying calendars for 2023

If you prefer to plan your life offline, or just love flying and want to surround yourself with beautiful free-flying images year-round, then a flying-themed wall calendar could be just what you need.
All these calendars are A3 size, printed on high-quality glossy paper.
FOR PARAGLIDER PILOTS
These two different calendars are illustrated with fantastic artwork from the imagination of Steve Ham, and guaranteed to make you smile. The Foot-Launched Flying Cartoon Calendar is available in multiple languages. The 2023-2024 calendar runs from March 2023 to February 2024.
FOR HANG GLIDER PILOTS
Sander van Schaik makes a hang gliding calendar every year, to promote the sport he loves. It’s not just for hang glider pilots – he hopes it will appeal to everyone and maybe inspire the next generation.
FOR MOTOR-HEADS
The twelve beautiful photos in Paramotor Germany’s calendar were taken by Bene Bös on his paramotoring adventures in Chile, Madeira, Italy, France, the UK and Germany.