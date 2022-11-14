fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The Rübli is named after a 2,284m mountain in Switzerland
Gear News

Flyfat Rübli hike-and-fly paraglider

Monday 14 November, 2022

Flyfat’s new hike-and-fly wing is called the Rübli. It is named after one of the Swiss company’s favourite mountains, and is available in 19m² and 23m² sizes.

It’s small packing and weighs 2.7kg and 3,2kg in the two sizes. Flyfat say it offers good performance, nice handling and magical sensations in flight. It’s made, “for the pleasure of hike-and-fly”.

Flyfat Rübli specs

The specs show 47 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.15. Both sizes have EN-B certification (for 45-70kg and 65-85kg respectively) but can be flown more heavily loaded by experienced pilots.

Flyfat Rübli sizes and weight ranges

The Rübli is made from Porcher Skytex 27g/m² fabric, with 32g/m² in the leading edge. The risers are ‘rope-style’ Dyneema with soft-link connectors. the standard colour options are blue or red, or you can design your own colour combinations.

flyfat.ch

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK