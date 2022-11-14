Flyfat Rübli hike-and-fly paraglider

The Rübli is named after a 2,284m mountain in Switzerland

Flyfat’s new hike-and-fly wing is called the Rübli. It is named after one of the Swiss company’s favourite mountains, and is available in 19m² and 23m² sizes.

It’s small packing and weighs 2.7kg and 3,2kg in the two sizes. Flyfat say it offers good performance, nice handling and magical sensations in flight. It’s made, “for the pleasure of hike-and-fly”.

The specs show 47 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.15. Both sizes have EN-B certification (for 45-70kg and 65-85kg respectively) but can be flown more heavily loaded by experienced pilots.

The Rübli is made from Porcher Skytex 27g/m² fabric, with 32g/m² in the leading edge. The risers are ‘rope-style’ Dyneema with soft-link connectors. the standard colour options are blue or red, or you can design your own colour combinations.

flyfat.ch