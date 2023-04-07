Flow say the XCRacer 2 is noticeably easier to fly and more comfortable than its predecessor
Flow XCRacer 2: two-liner EN-D
Friday 7 April, 2023
Flow say their two-liner EN-D, the XCRacer 2, is designed for champions who are chasing XC distance records or the top of the podium.
They say all the latest innovation and technologies went into achieving maximum performance and efficiency, and it is noticeably easier to fly and more comfortable than its predecessor, and more solid at trim and full speed.
It has 83 cells and an aspect ratio of 7.0, and is for pilots who are accustomed to flying high-performance wings. It is available in four sizes and three colours.
flowparagliders.com.au
