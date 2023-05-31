fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
New roller-cam trimmers on the Panorama 2 are smooth running and have 110mm travel
Gear News

Flow Paragliders Panorama 2 tandem

Wednesday 31 May, 2023

Made to “share the stoke,” Flow say the Panorama 2 tandem is easy to launch, and its light brake pressure makes it feel like a solo.

They say it is very good in thermals, and stress-free to land with a good flare. The new, smooth-operating roller-cam trimmers have 110mm of travel and are easy to use.

The Panorama 2 is made from Porcher Skytex 32, with 38 on the leading edge for durability, and available in orange, purple or blue.

Flow Paragliders Panorama 2 specs

flowparagliders.com.au

 

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK