New roller-cam trimmers on the Panorama 2 are smooth running and have 110mm travel
Flow Paragliders Panorama 2 tandem
Wednesday 31 May, 2023
Made to “share the stoke,” Flow say the Panorama 2 tandem is easy to launch, and its light brake pressure makes it feel like a solo.
They say it is very good in thermals, and stress-free to land with a good flare. The new, smooth-operating roller-cam trimmers have 110mm of travel and are easy to use.
The Panorama 2 is made from Porcher Skytex 32, with 38 on the leading edge for durability, and available in orange, purple or blue.
flowparagliders.com.au
