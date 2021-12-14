Dudek’s new Snake 3 slalom wing

Dudek have revamped and updated their competition slalom paramotor wing. The Snake 3 promises “top performance, no compromises”.

Aimed at high-level competition pilots, Dudek say the Snake 3 is very fast, dynamic in turns and resistant to collapses.

It’s been a while since the Snake XX came out. “The design and testing process [of the Snake 3] lasted a record five years”, Dudek say. “It took so much time and effort to meet the design goals while keeping the self-imposed principle of ‘no compromises’.

“During this time, the Snake 3 was extensively tested by the world’s best slalom pilots. They achieved excellent results, often winning the PF1 and PL1 classes”.

The Snake 3 is derived from Dudek’s DriftAir, an intermediate-level slalom and freestyle wing, but the specs are closer to the Snake XX’s. It has a new profile and a higher aspect ratio. It also has a different line layout to increase trailing edge stability at high speeds, and different brake-line attachment points. LE3D 3D, Dudek’s 3D shaping, reduces wrinkling in the leading edge.

The Snake 3 is recommended for pilots who are already familiar with DriftAir-class (lower-level slalom) wings.

dudek.eu