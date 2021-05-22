fbpx
Gear News

Dudek Powerseat Light: paramotor harness

Saturday 22 May, 2021

The Powerseat Light is Dudek’s new lightweight paramotor harness, for paramotor frames with movable bars and low hangpoints.

Dudek say it’s comfortable and durable, yet weighs just 2.35kg in the medium size. This is possible because of the high-tech materials it’s made from including Dyneema and carbon fibre.

It has a pocket on one side and a reserve container on the other, and these are interchangeable. There is also an underseat storage space. Smart pulleys are installed for a speed system, but a speed bar is not supplied as standard.

The Powerseat Light will be available in three sizes, including a new S size for smaller pilots.

dudek.eu

