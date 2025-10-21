High Adventure heated paragliding gloves Magic 2
Gear News

High Adventure release new heated gloves

Magic 2 offers flexible power options and cold-weather protection 

21 October, 2025, by Cross Country

Swiss glove-makers High Adventure have released Magic 2, a heated glove designed specifically for pilots making long flights in cold conditions. “It’s made for anyone who wants to enjoy long or extended flights with warm hands,” say High Adventure.

The Magic 2 can be powered either by integrated 3,000 mAh batteries in the cuff or via a cable with an external 20,000 mAh power bank.

High Adventure Magic 2 heated gloves for paragliding

“This flexibility keeps your hands comfortably warm on both short and long flights. Since external batteries can be worn close to the body and don’t cool down as quickly, the heating performance remains steady even in freezing conditions,” say High Adventure.

Heating time varies from 2.5 to 10 hours, depending on the level. The PRO Bundle with external power banks triples the runtime – up to as much as 30 hours, depending on the heat level selected and outside temperature.

The glove combines technical materials with a functional design. It’s windproof and waterproof while 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation provides reliable warmth. Goatskin leather on the palm and edge ensures durability and a precise grip on lines and brake handles. A long cuff gives extra protection around the wrist, and the thumb and index finger feature ergonomic touchscreen zones to operate instruments without taking the gloves off.

High Adventure Magic 2 heated gloves

“With the Magic 2, we wanted to create a heated glove that truly meets the needs of pilots – technically solid, power-flexible, and smartly designed,”says Urs Haari, developer at High Adventure.

The Magic 2 comes in five sizes and will be available from December 2025. 

highadventure.ch

