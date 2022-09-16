DJI Osmo Action 3 camera

To complete this week’s trio of new action-camera releases, DJI’s Osmo Action 3 also came out on 14 September.

It’s an action camera with a super-wide 155-degree field of view that shoots 4K video at up to 120fps. The toughened case is waterproof to 16m (52ft), and has scratch-resistant Gorilla glass for the dual touchscreens and lens. These also have hydrophobic coatings.

The cold-resistant battery works at temperatures down to -20˚C and up to +45˚C, and DJI claim a battery life of 150 minutes. Fast recharge means it will recharge to 80% of its full capacity in just 18 minutes, another two hours’ shooting time.

It has DJI’s Rocksteady 3.0 stabilisation system with HorizonSteady correction and a swivelling mount so it can be used vertically or horizontally – the screen displays rotate accordingly. The touchscreens can be used with wet hands, or bypassed with the voice command facility: You can verbally instruct the camera, and also have it read out the current shooting mode to you with just a press of the quick-change button, useful if the camera is mounted on your head.

DJI claim “exceptional” audio performance thanks to the microphone which is “hidden” at the bottom to reduce wind noise. The camera is also compatible with external microphones including the DJI Mic. The DJI app removes the selfie stick from the shot.

RRP is $329 for the Standard Combo, or $399 for the Adventure Combo which includes the battery charging case, three batteries, a 1.5m extension rod, the horizontal/vertical protective frame and two quick-release mounts and screws.

dji.com