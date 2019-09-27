Barney Woodhead from Niviuk talked us through the new Niviuk Peak 5 at the Coupe Icare – Niviuk’s new two-liner with some “pretty big boots to fill”.

It’s an “accessible EN D with good performance, using what we know from the Evox,” he said. The glider is “almost as good as the Evox.” Aspect ratio is 6.95.

The design is “more compact” than the Peak 4, “in the sense that it’s more homogeneous”. “Tight brake pressure, compact design.”

