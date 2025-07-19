BogdanFly Zeppelin Lite harness

BogdanFly have released a Lite version of the Zeppelin, their sub-style harness. “The X-Alps proved how good these type of harnesses are”, designer Bogdan Voynov said.

The Zeppelin Lite isn’t quite as light as an X-Alps ‘sub’: weights start at 1.9kg compared to an X-Alps harness’s 1.5kg, but Bogdan said he wanted to retain all of the safety, comfort and durability of the original.

He says the harness is easy to put on, using toggles and clips to close the harness and a magnetic zip for the pod. It has an open cockpit for your instruments. The fairing is also shorter so it complies with the X-Alps rules.

The inflatable protector has test results of 33g and it has an under-seat reserve container. The back pocket takes around 20 litres, and there are various additional pockets.

bogdanfly.ltd