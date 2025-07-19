BogdanFly Zeppelin Lite
Gear News

BogdanFly Zeppelin Lite harness

"The X-Alps proved how good these type of harnesses are"

19 July, 2025, by Cross Country

BogdanFly have released a Lite version of the Zeppelin, their sub-style harness. “The X-Alps proved how good these type of harnesses are”, designer Bogdan Voynov said.

The Zeppelin Lite isn’t quite as light as an X-Alps ‘sub’: weights start at 1.9kg compared to an X-Alps harness’s 1.5kg, but Bogdan said he wanted to retain all of the safety, comfort and durability of the original.

He says the harness is easy to put on, using toggles and clips to close the harness and a magnetic zip for the pod. It has an open cockpit for your instruments. The fairing is also shorter so it complies with the X-Alps rules.

The inflatable protector has test results of 33g and it has an under-seat reserve container. The back pocket takes around 20 litres, and there are various additional pockets.  

BogdanFly Zeppelin Tech specs

bogdanfly.ltd

You may also like

BGD Wrap

The Wrap, BGD’s new reversible harness

BGD's Wrap is a "lightweight, robust and durable" reversible harness with a seat plate and airbag protector
Read More
Ozone Alpina 4 GT

Ozone release new Alpina 4 GT

Ozone have released the Alpina 4 GT. It's a semi-light three-liner, an update to the Alpina 4 with more robust cloth on the top surface
Read More
Fly The Earth 3RS across base harness

Fly The Earth 3RS 2025 acro Base harness

Fly The Earth’s acro Base harness has been upgraded for 2025 with improvements to the reserve deployment and Base cutaway systems
Read More

Premium Articles

Learning about apps and technology for flying XC

How to: Use tech to plan your XC

There are so many apps and websites that can help your flying – Greg Hamerton explains where to start
Read More

The Essential Role of SIV

SIV is a foundation for safer and more effective flying. Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvres
Read More

The Rise of China

Théo de Blic on why China really is the next big thing in paragliding
Read More