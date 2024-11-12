BGD unveil new Base 3 (EN B)

BGD have announced the launch of their new high-performance EN-B, the Base 3, a 2.5 liner with rear riser control.

The wing shares many traits with the Diva 2 (EN D), including a high arc, short lines, tapered shape and raked wingtips that reduce drag. It also boasts something new for BGD – winglets. A safety feature, BGD say they help the glider exit from steep spiral dives.



“It’s an accessible cross-country glider with the performance to take you far, the safety to keep you out of trouble and plenty of fun-factor,” say BGD.

In the explanatory notes from the designer, BGD explain how the Base 3 was born from insights they gained from the Diva 2.

“The high arc came about on the Diva 2 primarily to improve the glide ratio, but we noticed this also resulted in extremely gentle collapse behaviour. Short lines reduce drag and also increase pitch stability, while leaving some roll for a fun and lively feel.”

They add that it has a reflex profile. “This design is often associated with paramotor wings, and it means the profile has a natural pitch-up tendency.

“With a reflex profile, a lot of lift is produced near the leading edge, creating a force that acts against collapses and improves both active and passive safety. It makes the glider very stable on full bar, and collapses are very easy to anticipate and stop.”

BGD’s promo video for the Base 3

The rear-riser control allows for effective steering while the the lines are unsheathed micro-lines that contribute to performance gains.

It is available in five sizes from 55kg to 125kg.

flybgd.com