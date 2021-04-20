BGD Cyclone: tandem and trike PPG wing

The Cyclone is BGD’s new heavy-duty paramotor wing for trike or foot-launched tandems. It will be available in 38m² and 42m² sizes, the latter DGAC approved for 500kg loads.

BGD say it is stable and collapse-resistant, with excellent roll stability and sharp, light handling, making it comfortable for the passenger and fun for the pilot.

It has specialist risers with an A-assist system to launch the wing, for use with trikes. The A-assist links the A-risers to the trike, so the trike pulls the A riser instead of the pilot, and the pilot’s hands are free to control the throttle and steering. The long-range trimmers have a smooth-running ‘Roller-Cam’ mechanism. The Cyclone also has a tip-steering system for trimmers-out steering.

Designer Bruce Goldsmith said:

“This is the strongest and most durable wing we have ever built. It has a solid leading edge, designed using hundreds of simulations with our Alula software and constructed with a smooth, clean finish thanks to our Cord Cut Billow panel shaping”.

flybgd.com