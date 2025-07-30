BGD announce new Dual 3 tandem wing

BGD have launched the Dual 3, their updated tandem paraglider.

The glider is available in three sizes – 38, 41 and 43 – and three colour schemes, with a flat apsect ratio of 5.45 and 53 cells. It weighs 7kg in the smallest size.

BGD called it a “clean-sheet redesign” of the Dual 2. “The Dual 3 delivers next-level performance, precision, and fun,” they said. “Built for professional and weekend tandem pilots alike, it climbs and glides like a solo wing, yet retains that signature BGD ease and comfort in the air.”

They added: “We wanted to make a tandem that really feels like flying a solo. The handling is crisp and direct. You can core thermals with ease, pull smooth wingovers, and even cobra launch.”

New features include new trimmers with a full 16cm of direct travel – no more 2:1 ratio – lighter webbing and more compact roller cams. “That means more usable speed, better handling in wind, and easier, faster adjustment.”

BGD added: “By simplifying the construction we’ve made it lighter than the Dual 2 without compromising performance.”

More at BGD

