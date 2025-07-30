BGD Dual 3 tandem paraglider
BGD announce new Dual 3 tandem wing

Choose from Cherry, Fern or Lemon colour schemes

30 July, 2025, by Cross Country

BGD have launched the Dual 3, their updated tandem paraglider.

The glider is available in three sizes – 38, 41 and 43 – and three colour schemes, with a flat apsect ratio of 5.45 and 53 cells. It weighs 7kg in the smallest size.

BGD called it a “clean-sheet redesign” of the Dual 2. “The Dual 3 delivers next-level performance, precision, and fun,” they said. “Built for professional and weekend tandem pilots alike, it climbs and glides like a solo wing, yet retains that signature BGD ease and comfort in the air.”

BGD Dual 3 tanem paraglider in lemon

They added: “We wanted to make a tandem that really feels like flying a solo. The handling is crisp and direct. You can core thermals with ease, pull smooth wingovers, and even cobra launch.”

New features include new trimmers with a full 16cm of direct travel – no more 2:1 ratio – lighter webbing and more compact roller cams. “That means more usable speed, better handling in wind, and easier, faster adjustment.”

BGD Dual 3 tanem paraglider in lemon - specification

BGD added: “By simplifying the construction we’ve made it lighter than the Dual 2 without compromising performance.”

More at BGD

