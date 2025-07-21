Ascendant Zian: second envelope option

Ascendant have created a second, shorter envelope for the Zian, their lightweight Submarine-style harness that was first announced towards the end of 2024. The new envelope was made to comply with Red Bull X-Alps rules – it is the harness Aaron Durogati went on to win the competition with.

The Zian is now available to buy with either the original long envelope, or the shorter X-Alps version. Both are available in a choice of bronze or black colours.

Ascendant say that either way, the harness is easy to put on. There’s a video on Facebook demonstrating how it can be done without too much rush, in 22 seconds. It has a magnetic zip to close the pod, and Ascendant say it reopens with just light pressure from the knee.

The envelope is available in bronze or black, in two lengths

Ascendant say that they made the Zian wider than similar harnesses, to make room for additional protection. Its nose cone is inflatable (and deflatable) so that it can be packed very compactly.

The Zian is available in M and L sizes, and there is an S on the way. The M weighs 1.6kg.

fly-ascendant.com