fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Apco say the Vista VI is "designed for performance, and fine tuned for easy flying!"
Gear News

Apco Vista VI: EN-B paraglider

Friday 6 October, 2023

Apco have released the Vista VI, their new EN-B paraglider which they describe as an XC wing for “talented beginners and up”. It fits in their range between the EN-A Karisma II and the high-B Nestra Light.

A three-riser design it is offered with a choice of risers, with or without C-steering for free-flight, and also with paramotor risers. Apco say it’s “designed for performance and fine-tuned for easy flying”.

Apco Vista VI

Left, C-Steering risers; right, standard free-flight risers

It is made from coated and siliconised fabrics in 42g/m² (top surface) and 27g/m² (bottom surface). The lower lines are sheathed, mids and uppers are unsheathed.

The Vista VI is available in four sizes and three standard colour schemes, Azure, Fire (pictured) and Ice.

Apco Vista VI specs

apcoaviation.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Eight issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital Magazine

From
£3.33
per month

  • Eight issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print Magazine

From
£5.00
per month

  • Eight issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and Digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK