Apco Vista VI

Apco have released the Vista VI, their new EN-B paraglider which they describe as an XC wing for “talented beginners and up”. It fits in their range between the EN-A Karisma II and the high-B Nestra Light.

A three-riser design it is offered with a choice of risers, with or without C-steering for free-flight, and also with paramotor risers. Apco say it’s “designed for performance and fine-tuned for easy flying”.

It is made from coated and siliconised fabrics in 42g/m² (top surface) and 27g/m² (bottom surface). The lower lines are sheathed, mids and uppers are unsheathed.

The Vista VI is available in four sizes and three standard colour schemes, Azure, Fire (pictured) and Ice.

